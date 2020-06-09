31 Tengiz oilfield workers beat COVID-19

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 31 more people recovered from coronavirus. Those recovered are the workers of Tengiz oilfield, the press service of the Governor of Atyrau region reports.

Confirmatory tests showed negative results for coronavirus. The state of their health is satisfactory. As a result the number of recoveries in the region rose to 820.

As earlier reported, an outbreak of the novel virus occurred there on March 18. Restrictions were imposed on the oilfield to curb the spread the virus.