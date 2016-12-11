310 Kazakhstan athletes participate in taekwondo championship in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 310 athletes from all regions of Kazakhstan are participating in the national taekwondo championship among juniors in Ust-Kamenogorsk in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence.



Having noted importance of this event during the opening ceremony, the Vice-President of the Taekwondo Federation Arman Chilmanov handed the letter of thanks to the chief of the department of physical culture and sport Askar Mozhanov for the contribution to development of taekwondo in Kazakhstan. The winners of the republican championship will participate in the Championship of Asia which will take place next year in South Korea.

- Every year the number of the children playing sports is growing in East Kazakhstan. Taekwondo is among popular sports. The national championship is the contest where you can show the best of your skills, and get selected for the Championship of Asia. I wish you good luck! - Askar Mozhanov addressed the juniors.



