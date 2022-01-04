EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:33, 04 January 2022

    311 more recovered from coronavirus last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 311 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    70 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 15 in Almaty, 35 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 3in Atyrau region, 35 in Almaty region, 24 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 59 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 63 in Pavlodar region, 24 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 961,806.


