316th rifle division documentary screened in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A documentary 316th rifle division directed by Bakhyt Kairbekov has been screened in Almaty city today.

The documentary was shot in 2005 and dated to the 60th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It is dedicated to the heroic deed of Panfilov's 28 guardsmen during the war.



The documentary contains archive video materials depicting the heroic deed of the 316th rifle division under the command of General Ivan Panfilov.



It is worth mentioning that the documentary won the grand prix of the 3rd International Film Festival in nomination "Brothers in arms" in Sevastopol in 2007.



It's no coincidence that the documentary was screened today since Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union on June 22 in 1941.