EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:04, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6

    31st session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to take place Apr 29

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 31st session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will take place April 29, director of the Kogamdyk kelisim Galymzhan Kusmangali said.

    He stressed that in the light of the political initiatives of the President aimed at political transformations, the role of the People’s Assembly and social structural should be also considered.

    He reminded that the Head of State decreed to convene the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on April 29. «Its agenda is «The unity of the people is the foundation of renewed Kazakhstan,» he told a briefing.

    It will run for two days. Day 1 will focus on discussions in three sections. On Day 2 the session will be chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Tags:
    Astana People's Assembly of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!