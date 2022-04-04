31st session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to take place Apr 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 31st session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will take place April 29, director of the Kogamdyk kelisim Galymzhan Kusmangali said.

He stressed that in the light of the political initiatives of the President aimed at political transformations, the role of the People’s Assembly and social structural should be also considered.

He reminded that the Head of State decreed to convene the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on April 29. «Its agenda is «The unity of the people is the foundation of renewed Kazakhstan,» he told a briefing.

It will run for two days. Day 1 will focus on discussions in three sections. On Day 2 the session will be chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.