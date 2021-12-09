32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 32,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,080,184 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 223.25 doses per 100 people, WAM reports.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.