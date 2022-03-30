EN
    11:14, 30 March 2022 | GMT +6

    32 arriving and 25 departing flights delayed in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 32 arriving and 25 departing flights are delayed due to bad weather conditions and late arrivals at the Kazakh capital airport, Kazinform reports.

    16 flights were cancelled so far.

    Press secretary of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Anvar Shalekenov urges all passengers to follow the flight status updates.

    As earlier reported, the airport returned to normal at midnight. The flights will be restored gradually.


