PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 32 newborns came into this world in Petropavlovsk over these holidays, a source at the local perinatal center confirmed.

Three little boys and two girls were born in the city on New Year's night. All mothers and babies are doing well.

In total, 17 boys and 15 girls were welcomed by their loving parents in Petropavlovsk over the holidays.

Last year nine bundles of joy were born in the city on January 1.



