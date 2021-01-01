32 babies welcomed in Kazakh capital on New Year's Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has welcomed 32 newborns on New Year's Day January 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Public Health Department of the capital, 32 infants, including 16 boys and 16 girls, have been born as from 00:00 on January 1, 8 babies more than in the previous year.

According to the Department, 30-35 infants are born a day on average in Nur-Sultan city.