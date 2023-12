32 criminal cases against trafficking of children initiated in Kazakhstan in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 32 criminal cases against trafficking of children have been initiated in Kazakhstan in 2015, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov informed at the enlarged sitting of the human rights commission.

According to him, 14 criminal cases against human trafficking, 32 criminal cases against trafficking of children, 2 criminal cases against deprivation of freedom and 148 criminal cases against involvement in prostitution have been initiated in Kazakhstan in 2015.