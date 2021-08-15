32 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 361 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on August 13, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

163 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan on that day. In addition, 32 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan on August 13.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 65,667 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 56,904 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,048 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 7,427 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 687,259 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 566,613 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.