32 died of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 32 fatalities from COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the period from October 26 to November 1, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 32 COVID-19 fatalities, 7 have been reported in Almaty city, 3 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,857.