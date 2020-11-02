EN
    20:17, 02 November 2020 | GMT +6

    32 died of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past week

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 32 fatalities from COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the period from October 26 to November 1, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 32 COVID-19 fatalities, 7 have been reported in Almaty city, 3 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

    The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,857.


