32 hotels to brace for over 2,500 guests during 5th World Nomad Games in Astana

Over 2,500 athletes are to gather in the Kazakh capital for the 5th World Nomad Games this fall, tourism and sport deputy minister Serik Zharassbayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Preparations for the Games are in full swing. The event is to feature competitions in 21 sports, including national ones. Seven sports complexes are getting ready. A day before the opening ceremony of the Games, an ethnic village is set to be presented in the adjacent territory of the Kazanat race track, said Zharassbayev.

A national scientific conference is also to be held during the World Nomad Games.

Ao far, 89 countries confirmed their participation in the Games, as we seek to bring this figure to 100. It’s expected that delegations, including athletes, will make up over 2,500 guests. 32 hotels are to offer their services to foreign guests. An operational headquarters set up in the administration office of Astana holds daily meetings on matters regarding the organization of the event, that is under control of the Presidential Administration, he added.

Earlier it was reported that 200 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games, set to take place on September 8-13 in Astana.