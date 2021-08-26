EN
    22:16, 26 August 2021 | GMT +6

    32 injured in explosions that rock Zhambyl region

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – 32 people have been injured as a result of the explosions that rocked a military unit in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier it was reported that the fire broke out at the military unit located in Kainar village of Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 19:00 pm local time today. The fire at one of the warehouses led to the explosions

    32 people were injured as a result of at least two explosions and taken to the city hospital number 1 in Taraz city with various injuries.

    Kainar village next to which the incident occurred with the population of 250 people is set to be evacuated. Residents of the near-by villages of Bazarbai, Ush-Bulak and Zhanaturmys are being evacuated as well.

    Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the explosions.


    Zhambyl region
