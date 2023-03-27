32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 32 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,769 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, the Ministry says.

Of them, 152 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,617 people are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated to be serious, two patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.