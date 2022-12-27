15:58, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6
32 people evacuated from burning apartment block in Taraz
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Firefighters evacuated 32 people from a burning 5-storey apartment block in Taraz last night, Kazinform reports.
According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred in the second-floor apartment and was extinguished at 01:49am.
Six children are among the evacuees.
A woman, born 1930, was hospitalized with the 1st-2nd degree burns.
Careless handling of fire is reported to cause the accident.
Photo: facebook.com/qrtjm