    15:58, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6

    32 people evacuated from burning apartment block in Taraz

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Firefighters evacuated 32 people from a burning 5-storey apartment block in Taraz last night, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred in the second-floor apartment and was extinguished at 01:49am.

    Six children are among the evacuees.

    A woman, born 1930, was hospitalized with the 1st-2nd degree burns.

    Careless handling of fire is reported to cause the accident.


    Photo: facebook.com/qrtjm



    Currently reading
