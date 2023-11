ASTANA. KAZINFORM 32 road sections were shut in 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the KazAvtoZhol national operator of highways.

Snow and ice cleanup on the roads is underway.

The roads closed in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, it said in a statement.