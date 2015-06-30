322 thousand unemployed and self-employed Kazakhstanis to receive assistance in finding jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 322 thousand unemployed and self-employed Kazakhstanis will receive assistance in finding jobs in 2015, Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Birzhan Nurymbetov told at the CCS media briefing.

"There are about 455 thousand unemployed and 585 thousand self-employed people who applied for help to employment centers. The industrialization of the country gives an opportunity for addressing the issues of employment for these categories of people. This year, we plan to render assistance to more than 322 thousand people within complex plans on assistance in employment in the regions and the Employment Road Map-2020," B. Nurymbetov said.

The Deputy Minister noted that 153 thousand people had already been employed over the first five months of the year.