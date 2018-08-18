324 die in rain-related incidents in southern India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM As many as 324 people have died in India's Kerala state since May this year, in what is said to be the southern state's worst monsoon in almost a century.

The death toll in rain-related incidents since May 29 stands at 324, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office told the media Friday evening, Xinhua reports.

Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Air Force have pushed in more forces in the state, apart from the already stationed troops and personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).

"Some 16 Army teams, 28 Navy teams, 39 NDRF teams are involved in the relief and rescue operations. The NDRF has so far rescued 4,000 people," the chief minister said.

Apart from the casualties, over 200,000 people have been displaced, and more than 10,000 kilometers of roads and hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged across the state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to the Kerala chief minister on Friday morning and would visit the state later in the evening to take a first-hand look at the grim situation due to floods.

Among the worst hit districts are Idukki, Wayanad, Pallakad, Malappuram, Kochi and state capital Thirvananthapuram.

In a fresh statement, local authorities said that the Kochi airport, one of the busiest airports in southern India, will remain closed till next week.