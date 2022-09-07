324 new COVID-19 cases, total 1,390,857

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 324 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,390,857, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spreads reads.

62 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 29 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 9 in Abai region, 27 in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 8 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 20 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region, 5 in Ulytau region.