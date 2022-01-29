325,194 people fully vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 616,466 people, including 502,417 teenagers, 25,465 pregnant women and 79,132 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 325,194 people, including 264,701 teenagers, 15,709 pregnant women and 44,773 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 11,753 cases of and 12,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.