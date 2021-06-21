325 Atyrau residents treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities
According to the press service of the public healthcare department of Atyrau region, 47 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours. Of 47, 32 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau city. 3 fresh infections were added at the Tengiz oilfield. 6 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Isataisk district, 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk and Makatsk districts, 1 - in Indersk and Makhambetsk districts.
Of 47, 23 newly added COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus, whereas 24 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 10 people were released after making full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day .
512 people are treated for COVID-19 at home and 325 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities.
Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.