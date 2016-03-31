EN
    15:39, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6

    32yo citizen of Astana detained with 45 kg of marijuana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana police officers have arrested a 32-year resident of the city for possession of more than 45 kilograms of marijuana, the press service of the city's Internal Affairs Department informs.

    Employees of the metropolitan police department during search operations have detained and placed into a temporary detention facility a 32-year-old resident of the city.
    During the search of a house of the detainee police officers uncovered narcotic substance weighing more than 45 kg.
    The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Astana Combating drugs Incidents Law and justice
