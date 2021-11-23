33,996 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 33,996 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 19, with the total number of infections reaching 9,400,835 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,871 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,529 - in the Samara Region, 775 new cases - in the Republic of Crimea, 759 - in the Nizhny Novgorod and the Krasnodar Regions.

All in all, at present, 1,044,562 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,749 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,786 a day before, totaling 1,924,168.

The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.14% in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Ninety-six coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-four a day before, with fatalities totaling 33,542 in the Russian capital (1.74% of all infections), the crisis center said.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow increased by 5,351 in the past day, totaling 1,739,891. Currently, 150,735 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest figures suggest.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,051. In all, 8,089,694 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased by 86,1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

In particular, over the past day, some 5,351 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 4,837 - in St. Petersburg, 1,913 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the Moscow Region, 964 - in the Krasnodar Region, 856 and 804 - in the Samara and the Chelyabinsk Regions respectively, 773 - in the Republic of Crimea.