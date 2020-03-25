33 Kazakhstanis evacuated from Saudi Arabia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On March 24 Kazakhs were returned to the country from Saudi Arabia by joint efforts of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the state bodies of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports with the reference to www.coronavirus2020.kz.

33 Kazakhstanis were airlifted to Aktau by the military transport aviation of the Kazakh Air Forces. The Kazakhstanis could not leave the country after the Saudi authorities introduced restrictive measures to counter the spread of COVID-19.