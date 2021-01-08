33 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Mongolia, total reaches 1,395

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - It was reported during today’s press briefing of the Ministry of Health that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Mongolia after 14225 tests performed nationwide yesterday, MONTSAME reports.

Of the newly confirmed cases, two are health workers of Central Military Hospital and the rest are contacts of the previously confirmed cases.

As of today, total COVID-19 cases in Mongolia reached 1395, with 896 recoveries. Currently, 488 people are undergoing treatment.