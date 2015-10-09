33 projects worth 76 bln tenge being implemented in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Within the program of industrial-innovative development Atyrau region is implementing 33 projects worth 76 billion tenge, said Larisa Dzhumagalieva, head for entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development office at a briefing in Atyrau office of the Central Communications Service.

"Since 2015 Atyrau region is defined as the center of national cluster development in the field of petrochemicals, refining and oil services. Implementation of this program will involve thousands of workers and specialists. Thus, the construction of the third generation plant of "Tengizchevroil" LLP will create about 20 thousand new jobs," informed the head of the department for entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development. According to L. Dzhumagalieva, within the framework of the program of industrial-innovative development the region is implementing 33 projects totaling 76 billion tenge. To date there have been created 2.5 thousand new jobs. In comparison with the previous year employment of the region's population increased by 5.6%. "Business Road Map-2020" program is gaining population among entrepreneurs. In the near future Atyrau region will start financing female entrepreneurship. For this purpose the Asian Development Bank allocates $1 billion. In conclusion Larisa Dzhumagalieva informed that the region will continue implementing "Business Road Map-2020".