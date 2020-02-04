33 suspected of coronavirus remain at hospital, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov briefed on the current coronavirus situation in the country, Kazinform reports.

«The patients suspected of coronavirus were taken to hospital to undergo treatment. Diagnostic testing revealed no novel coronavirus. All of them are suffering from acute respiratory infections, seasonal influenza, and will remain at hospitals until they are fully recovered,» the Minister told on the sidelines of the Government meeting.

According to him, as of today there are 33 such patients at the hospitals.