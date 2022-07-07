330 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 330 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 36 are in Nur-Sultan, 191 – in Almaty, 28 – in Shymkent, 11 – in Akmola region, 10 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in the West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 4 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Kazakhstan reached 1,308,207.

Almaty keeps staying in a «green zone».



