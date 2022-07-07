EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:51, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    330 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 330 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of them, 36 are in Nur-Sultan, 191 – in Almaty, 28 – in Shymkent, 11 – in Akmola region, 10 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in the West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 4 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Kazakhstan reached 1,308,207.

    Almaty keeps staying in a «green zone».



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!