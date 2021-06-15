EN
    20:53, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    331 treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 331 patients are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    27 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of which 14 cases were recorded in Atyrau, 6 at Tengiz oilfield. 27 patients recovered in the last day. Currently 538 are receiving outpatient treatment, 111 are staying at the modular hospital, 100 at regional hospital # 2, 56 at district infectious diseases hospitals, 46 at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

    The region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


