    09:00, 09 September 2022 | GMT +6

    333 more beat COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 333 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    45 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 23 in Almaty, 8 in Zhetysu region, 4 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Abai region, 45 in West Kazakhstan, 57 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 113 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s recovery rate to 1,361,397.


