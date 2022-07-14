334 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 334 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for fight with the COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 69 are in Nur-Sultan, 230 – in Almaty, 14 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,294,233 Kazakhstanis beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.