    09:32, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    334 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 334 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for fight with the COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 69 are in Nur-Sultan, 230 – in Almaty, 14 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

    A total of 1,294,233 Kazakhstanis beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
