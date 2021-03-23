EN
    09:35, 23 March 2021 | GMT +6

    337 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 227 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    121 recovered in Kazakh capital, 1 in Shymkent, 12 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 62 in West Kazakhstan, 47 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region. As a result the number of those recovered from the novel virus infection rose to 212,091.


