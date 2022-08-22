339 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan over past week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 339 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from August 15 to 22, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Kabar reports.

297 patients receive treatment at home, 42 are hospitalized

For 8 months and 22 days of 2022, a total of 20,789 COVID-19 cases were registered.

From 15 to 22 August, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas of the country are in the green zone.

Photo: en.kabar.kg








