33rd Geneva Book Fair kicks off

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The 33rd edition of Geneva Book Fair started on Wednesday, gathering some 370 exhibitors who have brought not only the newest books but also cultural exchange activities.

As the only publishing fair in Switzerland, the Geneva Book Fair this year will bring in the next five days readers, writers, publishers and booksellers together in a convivial and festive opportunity to meet and exchange, Xinhua reports.

As in previous years, publishers from China came to the fair with the exhibition of about 300 books. The Chinese exhibitors will also organize cultural exchange activities such as the promotion of traditional Chinese calligraphy.

In cooperation with the authorities of Geneva canton, the book fair welcomes teachers and students as usual with workshops, events and exhibitions.



Professional meetings will also be organized for representatives from the publishing industry to exchange views on the challenges facing the market and to discuss about solutions.



As this year's guest of honor of the fair, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, accompanied by some 40 authors, will highlight the French-speaking part of Belgian literature at an exhibition space of some 500 square meters which consists of a stage, a bookstore, a youth area, a gourmet corner and a trade show.

