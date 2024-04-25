33rd session of Kazakhstan People's Assembly begins

The 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on “Unity. Creation. Progress” has begun under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President congratulated the newly appointed deputy chairpersons of the Assembly – Yury Shin and Lugmar Bularov - and wished them success in their work on building unity and consolidating the society.

Deputy Chairman – Chief of the Assembly’s Secretarian Marat Azilkhanov reported on fulfillment of the tasks set earlier and the course of preparation for the Assembly's 33rd session.

The session is being held in an online format, due to the current complicated situation with flooding in the country. Members of the regional assemblies are participating in the event in a videoconference mode.