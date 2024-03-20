EN
What's trending:
    09:17, 20 March 2024 | GMT +6

    33rd session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana

    People's Assembly
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convoke the 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev decreed to convoke the regular 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan themed “Unity. Creation. Progress”.

    The 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to take place on April 24-25, 2024 in the Presidential Palace in Astana.

    Assemgul Tokanova
    Author
    Assemgul Tokanova
