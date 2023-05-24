34.3% of Italians trust the current government – Eurispes
Of the other institutions, the president of the republic had the trust of 52.2% of Italians, the judiciary 41%, regional governors 34.8%, and parliament 30%.
In terms of trust in law enforcement, about 55% of Italians said they trust the finance police, 52.8% the state police and 52.7% the Carabinieri police, according to the report.
The fire department garnered the trust of 77.8% of Italians and the coast guard 65.1%.
51.9% of Italians are in favour of the direct election of the premier and 48.3% of the president of the republic, Eurispes added.
Overall, some 56.1% Italians support greater regional autonomy, with support being highest among Italians living in the northeast (65.2%) and lowest in the southern regions, where 52.6% agree little or not at all.
Only one in three Italians, 33.8 percent, reportedly believe greater centralised power is more effective.