EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 03 April 2021 | GMT +6

    34 arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 2 from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, China, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    34 out of 3,463 passengers had no COVID-19 tests upon arrival. They were taken to the quarantine centre to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    10 people arrived in Kazakhstan on April 1 without any health certificates were tested negative for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!