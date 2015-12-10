HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said here Thursday that the "Belt and Road" initiative is seen by many people as the single most promising economic driver of 21st century, and Hong Kong is well-placed to enjoy its opportunities, Xinhua reports.

Speaking at the "First Silk Road International Investment Forum and Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce Inauguration," Leung said the visionary initiative is designed to boost economic, trade, cultural and people--to--people ties among the more than 60 countries and regions. "It will, as well, deepen financial integration among participants, expanding their trade and broadening their cultural ties. And not for a year or even several years, but for decades to come. Indeed, many see the Belt and Road initiative as the single most promising economic driver of this 21st century," he said. Leung noted that the chamber's establishment speaks unequivocally of the promise seen in China's bold and enterprising "Belt and Road" initiative. In choosing Hong Kong as its base, the chamber has demonstrated both national and international vision, he added. The chief executive said that there is no better place than Hong Kong to seize the opportunities presented by the "Belt and Road" initiative. Hong Kong is uniquely powered by the 'one country, two systems' policy, he said. adding, the combined advantages of "one country" and "two systems" make Hong Kong the "super-connector" between the rest of China and the rest of the world. He listed advantages ranging from financial, legal, commercial sectors to human recourses spheres as evidence of Hong Kong's optimistic position in the process of the initiative's implementation.