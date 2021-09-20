34 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 34 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department of the region confirmed that 4 out of 34 COVID-19 patients in critical condition are on life support.

Presently, 433 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities in the region. Regular bed occupancy stands at 18.4%, while intensive care bed occupancy is at 37.5%.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 75 residents of Atyrau region had tested positive for COVID-19 in one day.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan in February 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get shots of anti-COVID vaccines. The overall mass vaccination for all eligible nationals of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.