EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 26 March 2023 | GMT +6

    34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 34 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    As of March 26, some 1,737 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. Of which 152 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,585 are treated at home.

    Three are in critical condition, two are in extremely critical condition and three are on life support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!