34 missing after boat catches fire off California coast

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Thirty-four people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out on a boat off Santa Cruz island in California, authorities said on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guards said five of the 39 people on board were rescued. The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. local time (1015GMT), Anadolu Agency reports.

In a news conference Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said those unaccounted for were sleeping below deck when the fire started, Fox news reported.

Five people who were rescued were the boat's crew.

«The crew was already awake and jumped off the bridge into the water,» Rochester said.

The boat was reportedly on a Labor Day weekend cruise taking divers to the Channel Islands.

As well, some local media outlets reported that rescuers said several people were killed, but the authorities have yet to confirm any fatalities.

The search for survivors continues.