34 new cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 34 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

2 new case were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty region, 1 in Almaty region, 7 East Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,017.