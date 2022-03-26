EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:18, 26 March 2022 | GMT +6

    34 new cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 34 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    2 new case were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty region, 1 in Almaty region, 7 East Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,017.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!