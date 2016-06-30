34 new schools to open in Kazakhstan this year - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 34 schools will be opened in Kazakhstan this year, according to Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev.

"In line with the President's instruction we are planning to open 34 new schools countrywide this year. Construction of 42 more schools at the expense of the National Fund will begin this year as well," Minister Sagadiyev confirmed on Thursday.



He also said that schools and universities in Kazakhstan will get access to high-speed Internet. "2,000 schools will get access to the Internet this year," the official elaborated.



"Our goal is to provide 90% of schoolchildren and 100% of students with access to the Internet by 2020," he added.