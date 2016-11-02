34 projects presented at ‘Ertys Invest-2016' forum

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The International forum "Ertys Invest-2016" is currently underway in the city of Pavlodar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participating in the forum are over 500 guests from regions of Kazakhstan and abroad, including reps of the Ministry for Investment and Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of National Economy, development institutes, national companies, domestic and foreign businessmen.



Residents of Pavlodar presented to the attention of potential investors 34 projects that can be implemented in industrial and agricultural sectors.



According to the press service of the regional administration, a number of documents, including memorandums, agreements and contracts, establishing the basis for new enterprises and workplaces in Pavlodar region will be signed within the framework of the international forum "Ertys Invest-2016".



The Pavlodar region's administration will ink the memorandum of cooperation in commercial and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and cultural spheres with the Gomel regional executive committee (Belarus), the memorandum of cooperation with LVG GmbH (Germany) and other documents.