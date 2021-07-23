34 thou children got infected with COVID-19 since beginning of year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 thousand children have been infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Azhar Giniyat, Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

34 thousand children have contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. 558 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection at hospitals and 13 infants with COVID-19 are under observation. Four children infected with COVID-19 are in severe condition.

According to Azhar Giniyat, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 4-5 times since the year began.

Earlier Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry, said that 4,765 vaccinated people have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan.