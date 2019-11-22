34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A total of 34 Turkish universities have entered the 2020 Times Higher Education world university rankings, Anadolu reports.

The Times ranking lists 1,400 universities from 92 countries this year, according to Turkey’s Ajans Press.

A total of 60 universities from U.S., 28 from the U.K., and 23 from Germany have found themselves in the top 200 universities on the list.

Oxford University claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

Research released Friday by Ajans Press and PRNet media monitoring centers revealed that a total of 145,022 news about Turkish universities were reported this year.

Events, conferences and interviews organized by Turkish universities and some of their new technological discoveries trended the news.

Ankara-based Cankaya University and Istanbul-based Sabanci University found itself in the range ranking from 401-500, whereas Bilkent and Hacettepe Universities in Ankara and Koc University in Istanbul entered the list in the range ranking 501-600 globally.