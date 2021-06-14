341 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 341 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region as of today, Kazinform reports.

38 coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Atyrau city, 2 at Tengiz oilfield, including 26 asymptomatic cases. 11 people recovered. 528 are receiving outpatient treatment, 118 at modular infectious diseases hospital, and 100 at the regional hospital, and 64 at district hospitals.

As of today the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’. As earlier reported, 65,500 people in Atyrau region were administered the 1st component of the COVID-19 vaccine.