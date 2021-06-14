EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:44, 14 June 2021 | GMT +6

    341 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 341 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region as of today, Kazinform reports.

    38 coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Atyrau city, 2 at Tengiz oilfield, including 26 asymptomatic cases. 11 people recovered. 528 are receiving outpatient treatment, 118 at modular infectious diseases hospital, and 100 at the regional hospital, and 64 at district hospitals.

    As of today the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’. As earlier reported, 65,500 people in Atyrau region were administered the 1st component of the COVID-19 vaccine.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!