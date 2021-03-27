EN
    13:39, 27 March 2021 | GMT +6

    342 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,746 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 22,746, 7,434 are under hospital treatment and 15,312 are under home treatment.

    Nationwide, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 342 and that of patients with critical COVID-19 is 76. COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators number 47.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,485 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.


